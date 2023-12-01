Goedert (forearm) returned to practice Friday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
This marks Goedert's first participation of any kind since suffering a forearm fracture in the Week 9 win over Dallas. It remains to be seen if he's a full or limited participant and whether the Eagles give him a real chance to play Sunday against the 49ers.
