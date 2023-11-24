Goedert (forearm) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Buffalo, but he's healing quicker than initially expected and has been able to do cardio workouts, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Coach Nick Sirianni told reporters there's a reason Goedert wasn't placed on injured reserve, hinting that the tight end has a chance to return before missing four games. It'll be his second absence when the Eagles face the Bills on Sunday, leaving Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam as the healthy tight ends with Grant Calcaterra (ankle) set to join Goedert on the inactive list.