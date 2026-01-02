Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Ruled out for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedert (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington.
Goedert might not play even if he were healthy, as the Eagles are expected to rest some key starters. As is, Goedert didn't practice this week, making him one of the first names to be safely ruled out for the regular-season finale. It's unclear if there's any concern about his availability for the playoffs.
