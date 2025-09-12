Goedert (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Goedert handled a 92 percent route share and a team-high seven targets in last Thursday's 24-20 win over Dallas, but a knee sprain has kept him out of practice ever since, leaving the Eagles with Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson as their top tight ends. Goedert is a reasonable lineup option for fantasy whenever he's healthy, but we're already seeing why he wasn't necessarily drafted as a starter this summer. If he doesn't return for Week 3, this will be Goedert's sixth consecutive season with multiple missed games.