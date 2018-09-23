Goedert reeled in all seven of his targets for 73 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-16 win over Indianapolis.

Goedert played a big role in Carson Wentz's comeback, snagging a 13-yard touchdown up the seam during Philly's opening drive. The rookie had been quiet with Nick Foles under center, tallying just one four-yard catch on three targets through two weeks. If this is what the Wentz-effect is going to do for Goedert's production, one would be smart to get acquainted with the South Dakota State product, particularly while the Eagles struggle with a depleted wide receiver corps. He'll next face a Tennessee defense that has yet to take on a tight-end duo quite like Goedert and starter Zach Ertz.