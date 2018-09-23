Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Scores first career touchdown
Goedert reeled in all seven of his targets for 73 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-16 win over Indianapolis.
Goedert played a big role in Carson Wentz's comeback, snagging a 13-yard touchdown up the seam during Philly's opening drive. The rookie had been quiet with Nick Foles under center, tallying just one four-yard catch on three targets through two weeks. If this is what the Wentz-effect is going to do for Goedert's production, one would be smart to get acquainted with the South Dakota State product, particularly while the Eagles struggle with a depleted wide receiver corps. He'll next face a Tennessee defense that has yet to take on a tight-end duo quite like Goedert and starter Zach Ertz.
More News
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Could see more snaps•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sees just 17 snaps in debut•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Should see more playing time•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sees five targets in loss•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Goes for 57 yards•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Already back at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.