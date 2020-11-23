Goedert caught five of six targets for 77 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Browns.

Goedert led the team in catches and receiving yards while finishing second in targets. He produced his best yardage output since the season opener and topped off his performance with a four-yard touchdown grab in the final moments of the game. After struggling to assimilate back into the offense after his absence, Goedert now has nine receptions over his last two games and will look to continue his emergence as his team tries to keep pace with the Seahawks next Monday night.