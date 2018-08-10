Goedert nabbed four of five targets for 66 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 31-14 loss to Pittsburgh.

The rookie settled into a soft spot in Pittsburgh's coverage on a scramble drill early in the second quarter, leading to a 15-yard Eagles touchdown. The second-round pick looks like a smooth receiver on a roster that knows how to get the ball to the tight end. If all goes as planned, he can slide nicely into Trey Burton's old role opposite starter Zach Ertz.