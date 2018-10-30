Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Scores in second straight
Goedert caught his lone target for a 32-yard touchdown in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Jaguars.
Goedert caught the Jaguars sleeping, coming down with a long bomb just before halftime to put the Eagles up 10-6, a lead they would not relinquish. Of course, it's difficult to count on touchdowns like that on a weekly basis, especially when it's the only target one sees all day, and it's the second game in his last three with just one opportunity to catch a pass. Perhaps having scored in consecutive games while catching 17 of 18 targets since Week 3 will earn the rookie first-rounder more work coming out of the Week 9 bye.
More News
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Scores second career touchdown in loss•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Catches only target in win•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sees just two targets in second straight•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sees just two targets in loss•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Could see more snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8