Goedert caught his lone target for a 32-yard touchdown in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Jaguars.

Goedert caught the Jaguars sleeping, coming down with a long bomb just before halftime to put the Eagles up 10-6, a lead they would not relinquish. Of course, it's difficult to count on touchdowns like that on a weekly basis, especially when it's the only target one sees all day, and it's the second game in his last three with just one opportunity to catch a pass. Perhaps having scored in consecutive games while catching 17 of 18 targets since Week 3 will earn the rookie first-rounder more work coming out of the Week 9 bye.

