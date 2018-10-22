Goedert hauled in four of five targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-17 loss to Carolina.

Goedert got four of his looks on a single drive in the third quarter that ended with his touchdown catch. He wasn't very involved otherwise, but his reception, target, and yardage totals were all still good for his second-best numbers of the season. The rookie has seen 31-37 snaps in each of his last four games and is likely to see a similar workload Week 8 against Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium.