Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Scores second career touchdown in loss
Goedert hauled in four of five targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-17 loss to Carolina.
Goedert got four of his looks on a single drive in the third quarter that ended with his touchdown catch. He wasn't very involved otherwise, but his reception, target, and yardage totals were all still good for his second-best numbers of the season. The rookie has seen 31-37 snaps in each of his last four games and is likely to see a similar workload Week 8 against Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium.
More News
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Catches only target in win•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sees just two targets in second straight•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sees just two targets in loss•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Could see more snaps•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sees just 17 snaps in debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...
-
Instant Reaction: Cooper Fantasy fallout
Amari Cooper might have been acquired to replace Dez Bryant in the Cowboys offense, but Fantasy...
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?