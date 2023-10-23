Goedert (groin) brought in all five of his targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Dolphins.

An undermanned Dolphins defense had its hands full trying to contain Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' talented group of wideouts, creating plenty of mismatches for Goedert to take advantage of across the middle Sunday. The 28-year-old was limited by a groin injury during the practice week, but the tight end's play was clearly unaffected as he barreled into the end zone for his second touchdown in three weeks. Goedert's recent hot streak has helped erase a rough start to start the season, bringing his receiving line up to 31-324-2 heading into a division matchup against the Commanders next Sunday.