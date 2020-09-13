Goedert caught eight of nine targets for 101 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-17 loss to Washington.

Goedert led the team in targets, catches and yards in this one as a tough Washington defense keyed in on Zach Ertz. He helped his team race out to a 17-point lead in the second quarter when he made a beautiful over-the-shoulder touchdown catch on a deep ball from Carson Wentz. Goedert took a big step forward in terms of production in his second season and appears poised to do so again in his third NFL campaign, although the offense will be rather rich in terms of skill players once everyone is healthy. He will look to build on a strong debut next Sunday against the Rams.