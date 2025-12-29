Goedert brought in three of six targets for eight yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 13-12 win over Buffalo.

Goedert continues to be a red-zone magnet after catching his fourth touchdown over the Eagles' last three contests. The 30-year-old's career-best 11th touchdown grab helped offset the tight end's lowest yardage output to date in 2025. Goedert's nose for the end zone makes him an elite fantasy option against the Commanders in Week 18.