Goedert brought in nine of 11 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 34-17 loss to the Giants on Thursday night.

Goedert led the Eagles across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets with those marks, and his game-best 36-yard catch also qualified as a season-high figure. The veteran tight end has scored all five of his touchdowns this season over the last four games, and that tally ties a career best for Goedert, who also recorded the same number of trips to the end zone in 2019. With 20 targets in his last two games alone, Goedert will remain a highly viable option in all formats during a Week 7 road matchup against the Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 19.