Goedert caught six of seven targets for 66 yards during Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Dolphins.

On a day in which Philadelphia's passing attack racked up 310 yards and three scores against the Miami secondary, Goedert ranked second on the team in targets and was one of two Eagles to exceed 45 receiving yards. The second-year tight end was actually Carson Wentz's preferred target at the position in Week 13, and he has now surpassed Zach Ertz in target share over two of the Eagles' past four games. Goedert has 13 catches for 98 yards over Philadelphia's past two outings, heading into a Week 14 matchup against a Giants defense that so far this season has surrendered the fewest number of receptions (39) to opposing tight ends.