Goedert (shoulder) had his right arm in a sling following Thursday's 39-38 victory over the Cowboys, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Goedert injured his right shoulder during the first half of Thursday's game and was not cleared to return. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, but the veteran tight end is certainly in jeopardy of not being available for the Eagles' Week 13 road tilt against the Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 6. Johnny Mundt, Zach Ertz and rookie second-rounder Eli Stowers would all be in line for larger roles on offense if Goedert were to miss time.