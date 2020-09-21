Goedert caught four of his eight targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 37-19 loss to the Rams.

Goedert has now seen one more target than Zach Ertz in each of the season's first two games and is outpacing him 131-60 in terms of yards. While neither did much in this contest, it seems the Eagles have two legit tight-end options heading into a Week 3 matchup with Cincinnati, and Goedert merits consideration as a low-end TE1 with that target share.