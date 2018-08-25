Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sees five targets in loss
Goedert caught two of five targets for 26 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to Cleveland.
That Goedert got the start alongside Zach Ertz and saw Nick Foles' first target of the day just goes to show how highly the Eagles prize their first-round rookie. The South Dakota State product has impressed in three preseason games thus far, racking up nine catches for 149 yards and a touchdown. The strong showing has him firmly ahead of Richard Rodgers (knee) on the tight end depth chart as the Eagles head into their final tuneup against the Jets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.