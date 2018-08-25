Goedert caught two of five targets for 26 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to Cleveland.

That Goedert got the start alongside Zach Ertz and saw Nick Foles' first target of the day just goes to show how highly the Eagles prize their first-round rookie. The South Dakota State product has impressed in three preseason games thus far, racking up nine catches for 149 yards and a touchdown. The strong showing has him firmly ahead of Richard Rodgers (knee) on the tight end depth chart as the Eagles head into their final tuneup against the Jets.