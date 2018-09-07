Goedert caught one of his three targets for four yards in Thursday's 18-12 win over the Falcons.

Although he was reportedly to see more playing time as the Eagles utilized more two-tight end sets with Alshon Jeffery out, Goedert was only on the field for 24-percent of the offensive plays in the win. The Eagles' 2018 first-round pick made some rookie mistakes in the contest, failing to get both feet in on a potential touchdown in the first half and later deflecting his final target to a defender for a fourth-quarter interception. Nevertheless, the South Dakota State product still has immense potential and instantly becomes an intriguing play should anything happen to Zach Ertz over the course of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories