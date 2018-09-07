Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sees just 17 snaps in debut
Goedert caught one of his three targets for four yards in Thursday's 18-12 win over the Falcons.
Although he was reportedly to see more playing time as the Eagles utilized more two-tight end sets with Alshon Jeffery out, Goedert was only on the field for 24-percent of the offensive plays in the win. The Eagles' 2018 first-round pick made some rookie mistakes in the contest, failing to get both feet in on a potential touchdown in the first half and later deflecting his final target to a defender for a fourth-quarter interception. Nevertheless, the South Dakota State product still has immense potential and instantly becomes an intriguing play should anything happen to Zach Ertz over the course of the season.
