Goedert reeled in both of his pass attempts for 13 yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Titans.

Goedert didn't see any looks from Carson Wentz until the opening drive of the second half when the rookie suddenly saw three in a row, one of which wouldn't count since he drew a pass interference call on the Titans' Kevin Byard. After the South Dakota State product played 55 snaps and hauled in his first career touchdown in Week 3, seeing just 31 offensive plays this time around classifies as a disappointment for the 23-year-old, especially after the Eagles had stated they would continue to employ more two tight-end sets even in Alshon Jeffery's return. Goedert will now look to rebound at home Week 5 against the Vikings.