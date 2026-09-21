Goedert (knee) is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday after exiting Sunday's 24-20 win over the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Goedert played 19 snaps on offense and recorded a four-year reception on two targets before sustaining the knee injury in the second quarter. Though the Eagles deemed Goedert questionable to return, he never ended up checking back into the game and is now set to undergo further testing as the team looks to determine the severity of his injury. If the knee issue keeps Goedert from suiting up in the Eagles' Week 3 matchup with the Bears next Monday, Johnny Mundt (2-8-0 receiving line, 64 percent snap share Week 2) would be the next man up at tight end.