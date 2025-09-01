Goedert (groin) doesn't appear on the Eagles' injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

Goedert had been managing a groin issue, but the Eagles' top tight end is ready for Week 1 action along with starting wideouts DeVonta Smith (groin) and A.J. Brown (hamstring). The three combine to form the nucleus of Philadelphia's passing attack, while Saquon Barkley is set to reprise his role as the team's featured back. Goedert logged a 42/496/2 receiving line (on 52 targets) in 10 regular-season contests last season and maintains his standing as the top option in a TE corps that also includes Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson.