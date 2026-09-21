Goedert (knee) was diagnosed Monday with a sprained MCL and is expected to miss a few weeks, Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN report.

Goedert went down in the second quarter of Sunday's 24-20 win over the Titans with the injury and now appears to be headed for a multi-week absence. While Goedert missed the entire second half of the Week 2 win, Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins handled tight-end duties, but neither saw major involvement in the passing game. During Goedert's upcoming absence, wideouts Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon could be the biggest beneficiaries of added targets behind No. 1 receiver DeVonta Smith.