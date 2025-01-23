Head coach Nick Sirianni noted that Goedert (ankle) will practice Thursday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Goedert was deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through session, but the tight end's looming return Thursday has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Commanders. The Eagles' upcoming injury report will reveal Goedert's participation level in his return to practice.
