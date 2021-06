Goedert is expected to be the Eagles' top tight end this season, Glenn Erby of USA Today reports.

Goedert outproduced Zach Ertz as the former ascended to the top of the team's depth chart in 2020, hauling in 46 balls for 524 yards and three scores. With Ertz reportedly on the trading block or a candidate for release before Week 1, the 26-year-old stands to take another statistical step forward this season, with the recently re-signed Richards Rodgers backing him up.