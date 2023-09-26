Goedert caught five of seven targets for 41 yards in Monday's 25-11 win over the Buccaneers.

Goedert has notched seven targets in consecutive games after being targeted only once in the opener, but the tight end is being used as a security valve rather than a downfield threat. He has just 63 yards through three games after averaging 56.7 yards per game played over the previous two seasons, and Goedert has yet to find the end zone in 2023. Goedert will look to pick up the pace in Week 4 against the Commanders. Washington held him to just 49 yards in two meetings last season, but Goedert found the end zone in both games.