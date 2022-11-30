Goedert (shoulder) said Wednesday that he's no longer wearing a sling and expects to return from injured reserve after missing the minimum four games, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Goedert's recovery appears to be continuing on track and free of setbacks, so the Eagles' plan remains for him to be back on the field when first eligible Week 15 in Chicago. The 27-year-old's impact on offense can't be understated, so especially as Philadelphia eyes a playoff run, the tight end's health will be one of the team's top priorities. If Goedert is indeed able to return Week 15, he could also have a shot to contribute late in the fantasy season, though managers will need to account for the possibility that he's eased back into action and handles a limited snap count out of the gate.