Goedert is likely to see more playing time with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) likely to miss two weeks, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The rookie has done nothing but impress this offseason and will get additional chances to show how "pro-ready" he is in the early going, thanks to the Eagles' banged-up receiving corps. Like most of the Philadelphia regulars, he was held out of the final preseason game Thursday in order to assure health for Week 1 at Atlanta. With Richard Rodgers (knee) also recovering from injury, the 23-year-old has an excellent chance at some targets in the seasons' opening weeks.