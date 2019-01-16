Goedert saw no targets and played just 20 snaps in Sunday's 20-14 playoff loss to the Saints.

It was the first time Goedert was held without a catch since Week 13 and his lowest snap count since the last time he faced New Orleans in Week 11. Despite the dud, the 2018 second-round pick finished the regular season with 33 catches on 44 targets for 334 yards and four touchdowns. While he'll look to build on his promising rookie campaign, the 23-year-old's 2019 value will still largely depend on Zach Ertz's health.