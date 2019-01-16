Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Shut out of playoff loss
Goedert saw no targets and played just 20 snaps in Sunday's 20-14 playoff loss to the Saints.
It was the first time Goedert was held without a catch since Week 13 and his lowest snap count since the last time he faced New Orleans in Week 11. Despite the dud, the 2018 second-round pick finished the regular season with 33 catches on 44 targets for 334 yards and four touchdowns. While he'll look to build on his promising rookie campaign, the 23-year-old's 2019 value will still largely depend on Zach Ertz's health.
More News
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Snags three passes in win•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Makes two grabs in win•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Draws five targets, reaches pay dirt•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Shut out of win•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Makes three grabs in win•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Targeted once in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...