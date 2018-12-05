Goedert was unable to haul in any of his three targets in Monday night's 28-13 win over Washington.

The good news is that Goedert drew at least three targets in his third consecutive game while seeing 39 snaps, his second-highest total of the season. But that makes three catch-less games in his last four. The rookie is most useful as a Zach Ertz handcuff as the fantasy playoffs are set to begin.

