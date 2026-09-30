Goedert (knee) didn't take part in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Goedert already has missed one game due to an MCL sprain in his right knee and likely will continue to trend toward absences in future weeks until he returns to the practice field in some capacity. In Monday's loss at Chicago, Johnny Mundt started in place of Goedert and logged 26 of 50 offensive snaps, which was followed by Zach Ertz's 19 and E.J. Jenkins' 13. A similar breakdown of TE reps is likely between the trio until Goedert is back in the lineup.