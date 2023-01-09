Goedert caught six of seven targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Giants.

In Jalen Hurts' first game back from a shoulder strain, Goedert has his most catches in three games since returning from his own shoulder injury. The tight end wraps up the regular season with 55 catches on 69 targets for 702 yards and three touchdowns over 12 contests, and Goedert and Hurts will both get an extra week to rest and heal with the Eagles having secured a first-round bye, and the top seed in the NFC.