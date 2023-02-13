Goedert recorded six receptions on seven targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

Goedert concluded his postseason in strong fashion, and he tallied at least five receptions in all three games. His Super Bowl performance was highlighted by a pair of 17-yard receptions on a drive midway through the third quarter to help set up a field goal. In five seasons with the Eagles, Goedert has topped 50 receptions on three occasions and will likely return to the team in 2023, as he's still under a four-year contract.