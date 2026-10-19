Goedert caught six of eight targets for 61 yards during Sunday's 25-14 loss to the Panthers.

Goedert was able to reel in exactly six passes for the second straight week while his eight targets were second only to DeVonta Smith (14). With Jalen Hurts (calf) on injured reserve with a superficial blood clot, Tanner McKee took over at starting quarterback Sunday, logging 45 pass attempts in the defeat. If Philadelphia remains pass heavy moving forward, Goedert will stand to continue seeing plenty of looks.