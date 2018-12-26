Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Snags three passes in win
Goedert caught all three of his targets for 30 total yards during Sunday's 32-30 win over Houston.
The rookie has now caught multiple passes in three consecutive games for just the second time this season. Hot and cold for much of the season, Goedert seems to be finding a more steady supporting role in recent weeks. With the playoffs on the line Sunday, Goedert gets a tough draw against a Washington pass defense that ranks in the top half of the league, one that held him catchless on three targets in Week 13.
