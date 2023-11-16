Goedert (forearm) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Goedert was in attendance for the Eagles' first official practice of Week 11, but the fact that he was merely watching the session comes as little surprise after he suffered a broken forearm in Philadelphia's Week 9 loss to Dallas on Nov. 5. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Goedert required surgery to address the injury, and the tight end is expected to face a recovery timeline of roughly four weeks. The Eagles haven't confirmed that timeline and have yet to officially rule Goedert out for Monday's game against the Chiefs coming off their Week 10 bye, but head coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged earlier Thursday that he's not counting on the tight end being available in Kansas City, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. Expect the Eagles to formally rule Goedert out for Week 11 following the release of their final injury report Saturday.