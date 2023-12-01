Goedert (forearm) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the 49ers.

Goedert has made a strikingly fast recovery from a broken right forearm that he suffered Week 9 and required a subsequent surgery. After he was seen catching passes on the side Thursday, he proceeded to mix into drills Friday for the first time since sustaining the injury. Goedert was deemed a limited participant in his return to practice, but his designation of doubtful doesn't give him much of a chance to be available this weekend. Having said that, he told Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer earlier Friday that he'll meet with team doctors, coaches and trainers to see where the tight end stands, and ultimately a decision on his status will be made by the Eagles. If Goedert is inactive Sunday, Jack Stoll will continue to handle most of the TE reps for Philly.