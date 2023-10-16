Goedert had five receptions on eight targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Jets.

Goedert followed up his standout performance against the Rams with another productive game in Week 6. Philadelphia's starting tight end was unable to recreate his trip to the end zone, but he remained a focal part of the passing attack with eight more targets Sunday. Goedert's improved play comes right as the Eagles prepare to face the Dolphins' high-scoring offense when the Super Bowl hopefuls meet in Week 7. If the game lives up to the billing, there could be room for multiple crooked fantasy scores Sunday, making Goedert an attractive fantasy option following his improved play of late.