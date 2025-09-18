Goedert (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Goedert has strung together back-to-back capped sessions since sitting out this past Sunday's win at Kansas City due to a knee sprain. He thus will have one more opportunity to practice in full Friday before the Eagles potentially give him a designation for Sunday's game against the Rams. With Goedert absent Week 2, fellow TE Grant Calcaterra earned an 88 percent snap share but was targeted just twice, while Kylen Granson played 57 percent of the snaps and saw one target.