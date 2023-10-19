Goedert (groin) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Goedert is operating with a cap on his reps through the first two sessions of Week 7 prep. A groin injury is to blame, and Friday's practice report ultimately will reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.
