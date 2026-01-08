Goedert (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

After missing the Eagles' Week 18 loss to the Commanders due to a knee injury, Goedert has put together back-to-back capped sessions to begin this week. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's wild-card game against the 49ers. Goedert finished the 2025 regular season with career highs in catches (60) and TD receptions (11) while also accumulating 591 yards and 82 targets in 15 contests.