Goedert (forearm) didn't practice Wednesday.

After fracturing his right forearm Week 9 and undergoing surgery, Goedert was expected to miss multiple weeks. So far, he's sat out just one game (Week 11) due to the Eagles having a Week 10 bye, but his lack of activity Wednesday indicates another absence may be on tap Sunday versus the Bills. The Eagles likely will clear up Goedert's status for Week 12 by the time they post their final practice report Friday.