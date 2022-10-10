Goedert caught eight passes for 95 yards on nine targets against Arizona on Sunday.

Goedert has conclusively demonstrated high-level ability as an NFL tight end and thus far in 2022 he's been highly effective for the Eagles, turning 29 targets into 24 receptions for 335 yards and a touchdown. The one issue is that his target volume is rather modest as he competes for targets against two star wide receivers, and Goedert might be hard-pressed to maintain his excellent efficiency. Regardless of the week to week fluctuation, Goedert should provide standout tight end production as a top-three pass catcher in one of the league's most productive offenses. He faces Dallas in Week 6.