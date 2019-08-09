Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Strong showing to begin preseason
Goedert caught three passes on five targets for 50 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Titans.
Were it not for a 75-yard TD grab by CFL import Marken Michel, Goedert would have led the Eagles in receiving yards on the night, and he did tie Josh Adams for the team lead in receptions. Goedert remains behind Zach Ertz on the depth chart at tight end, but the second-year player still seems poised for increased volume in the passing game.
