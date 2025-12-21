Goedert recorded three receptions on three targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 29-18 win over the Commanders.

Goedert took a step back from his involvement in the Eagles' offense relative to the last two games, but he still managed to make a significant impact. His primary contribution came late in the third quarter, when he hauled in a 15-yard touchdown on a long third down. Goedert's target total will likely remain inconsistent moving forward, though he has either 70 receiving yards or a touchdown in three consecutive contests.