Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Targeted eight times in loss
Goedert caught seven of his eight targets for 32 yards in Sunday's loss to Seattle.
It was expected that Goedert would be one of the primary beneficiaries with Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) both out. The second-year tight end came in second on the team in targets and catches behind only Zach Ertz. While the 24-year-old set a season high in catches, it unfortunately didn't translate to many yards. Goedert will be a touchdown-dependent play Week 13 against Miami.
More News
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Grabs lone Philly TD in loss•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Makes four catches in win•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Outplays Ertz again•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Finds end zone in defeat•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Right back out there•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Into medical tent early•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 12 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 12.
-
Winners & Losers: Playoff disappointment
Aaron Jones looked like a league winning running back a few weeks ago. Is he going to keep...
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...