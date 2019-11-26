Goedert caught seven of his eight targets for 32 yards in Sunday's loss to Seattle.

It was expected that Goedert would be one of the primary beneficiaries with Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) both out. The second-year tight end came in second on the team in targets and catches behind only Zach Ertz. While the 24-year-old set a season high in catches, it unfortunately didn't translate to many yards. Goedert will be a touchdown-dependent play Week 13 against Miami.