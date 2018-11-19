Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Targeted once in loss
Goedert failed to bring in his lone target during Sunday's 48-7 loss to the Saints.
Goedert has now gone two consecutive games without logging a catch, and three straight games with only one target. The second-round rookie remains the clear backup to starter Zach Ertz, but his decrease in playing time makes him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Goedert will look to bounce back during Sunday's tilt against the Giants.
