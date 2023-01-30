Goedert caught five of six targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
It wasn't a big performance by any means, but the tight end's five receptions actually led the Eagles in a game where they didn't need to throw the ball much after the loss of Brock Purdy (elbow) derailed the Niners' offense. Goedert has a 10-81-1 line on 11 targets through two playoff games this season, and he figures to have a solid floor with some upside potential in two weeks during the Super Bowl.
