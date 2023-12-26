Goedert caught seven of nine targets for 71 yards in Monday's 33-25 win over the Giants.
The seven catches led the Eagles on the day as Goedert put together his best performance in three games since returning from a forearm injury. The tight end is only six receptions from setting a new career high of 59, a mark he could reach in Week 17 against the Cardinals.
