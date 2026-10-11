Goedert caught six of nine targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Jaguars.

Back in the lineup after a two-game absence due to a knee injury, Goedert led the Eagles in targets and receptions, although the volume didn't lead to much yardage. With the Philly backfield and wide receiver room depleted by injuries, the veteran tight end could well remain Jalen Hurts' favorite option in the short term. Goedert will take an 11-119-2 line on 16 targets through three contests into a Week 6 clash with the Panthers.