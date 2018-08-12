Goedert is dealing with a minor elbow injury, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Goedert left Saturday's practice with a previously unspecified arm injury, which he termed a "bump-and-bruise-type thing." His return to practice is likely in the day-to-day range as the Eagles prepare for their second preseason contest Thursday at New England. In his first pro outing Thursday against the Steelers, he hooked up with reserve quarterback Nate Sudfeld for four catches (on five targets) for 66 yards and a touchdown. Thus, Goedert's introduction as the Trey Burton replacement behind Zach Ertz has for the most part got off to a rousing start.

More News
Our Latest Stories